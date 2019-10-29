Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Irenaeus Catholic Church
Neil C. Franciscus Obituary
Neil C. Franciscus, 58, of Gibsonia, passed away Monday Morning, Oct. 28, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the dear son of the late Charles and Mary Ellen (McShea) Franciscus; former spouse of Susan (Mangan) Franciscus; father of Michael and Eric Franciscus; and brother of Mary Jude (the late Patrick) Kilmartin, Carol (Barry) Rowland, John (Jeanine) Franciscus and the late Nora Edsall.
Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in St. Irenaeus Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
