Neil C. Franciscus, 58, of Gibsonia, passed away Monday Morning, Oct. 28, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the dear son of the late Charles and Mary Ellen (McShea) Franciscus; former spouse of Susan (Mangan) Franciscus; father of Michael and Eric Franciscus; and brother of Mary Jude (the late Patrick) Kilmartin, Carol (Barry) Rowland, John (Jeanine) Franciscus and the late Nora Edsall.
Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in St. Irenaeus Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019