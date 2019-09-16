|
|
Nellie (Olearchick) Harsacky, 98, of Springdale, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. She was born Oct. 10, 1920, in Indianola and was a daughter of the late Anton and Katie Dubycz Olearchick. Mrs. Harsacky was a lifelong resident of the community and for 30 years, worked for Thrift Drug, from where she eventually retired. Nellie was a member of St. Alphonsus Church in Springdale and enjoyed playing cards and visiting her nieces and nephews. Surviving her are numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her brothers, Michael, Anthony, Frank, George, Joseph, John and Stanley Olearchick; and one sister, Sophie Hamilton.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., where a blessing service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Alphonsus Church, 750 Pittsburgh St. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 16, 2019