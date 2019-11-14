|
Nelson John Fike, 52, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 4, 1967, to John Nelson Fike Jr. and Donna Lou Fike. Nelson was a 1985 graduate of Highlands Senior High School and served in the Air Force. After completing his service obligation with the Air Force, Nelson attended the State College of Florida. Nelson was an avid sports fan who loved rooting for and watching the Steelers but most importantly, Nelson loved and cherished spending time with his family. He is survived by his daughters, Toni Eve' Fike, of Sarasota, Fla., and Madelyn Elizabeth Fike, of Trenton, Fla.; son, Seth Nelson Fike, of Sarasota, Fla., and Aimee Beth Fike (Spiering), also of Trenton, Fla. He is also survived by his father, John Nelson Fike Jr., and beloved mother, Donna Lou Fike, of New Kensington; his sisters, Tina M. Fike of New Kensington, Lisa A. (Mark) Nasser, of Gainesville, Va., and Misty Marelli (Bryn), of Leesburg, Va.; and his nieces, nephews and loving cousins. He was preceded in death by both his paternal and maternal grandparents, John Nelson and Margaret Fike, and Louis Elmer and Mary Elizabeth Tantlinger.
A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the MALONEY FUNERAL HOME, in Sarasota, Fla.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 14, 2019