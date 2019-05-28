Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Ciccocioppo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas A. Ciccocioppo


1993 - 08 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nicholas A. Ciccocioppo Obituary
Nicholas A. Ciccocioppo, 25, of Lower Burrell, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born Aug. 5, 1993, in Natrona Heights. He was the dear son of Anthony and Sharette (Royer) Ciccocioppo, of Lower Burrell. He was the special brother of Eryn (Billy) Gaffney, of Lower Burrell; nephew of Toni (Chuck) Stapinski, of Lower Burrell; Larry (Beth) Royer, of Ohio; Lenna Royer, of California, and Mary (Jeff) Stirland, of Lower Burrell; also, numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Emma Jean Royer and Marie Ciccocioppo. Nick was a 2012 graduate of Burrell High School. He enjoyed basketball, baseball, dirt bikes and camping.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500, where funeral services will be held at the conclusion of visitation at 6 p.m., with Pastor Elaine Hower officiating.
www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now