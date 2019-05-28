|
Nicholas A. Ciccocioppo, 25, of Lower Burrell, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born Aug. 5, 1993, in Natrona Heights. He was the dear son of Anthony and Sharette (Royer) Ciccocioppo, of Lower Burrell. He was the special brother of Eryn (Billy) Gaffney, of Lower Burrell; nephew of Toni (Chuck) Stapinski, of Lower Burrell; Larry (Beth) Royer, of Ohio; Lenna Royer, of California, and Mary (Jeff) Stirland, of Lower Burrell; also, numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Emma Jean Royer and Marie Ciccocioppo. Nick was a 2012 graduate of Burrell High School. He enjoyed basketball, baseball, dirt bikes and camping.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500, where funeral services will be held at the conclusion of visitation at 6 p.m., with Pastor Elaine Hower officiating.
