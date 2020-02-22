|
|
Nicholas A. Golojuh, 81, of Cabot, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital, after a brief time of suffering from a stroke. Born Aug. 26, 1938, in Clinton Township, he was the son of Anna Golojuh Furyk. Nick had worked as an equipment operator at Butler County Mushroom Farm for 34 years, retiring in 1993, and was a lifetime farmer. He was a member of Buffalo Presbyterian Church. Surviving are his wife, June (Wetzel) Golojuh, whom he married Oct. 12, 1960; his son, Bruce (Lisa) Golojuh, of Sarver; two daughters, Debbie (Dave) Karastury, of Cabot, and Denise (George) Pogue, of Butler; his sister, Louise (Richard) Hord, of Clermont, Fla.; and four grandchildren, Derek and Melissa Karastury, and Stephanie and Josh Pogue. He was preceded in death by his mother. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the funeral home with the Rev. Jean Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.