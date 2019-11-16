|
Nicholas Charles Guido, 34, of New Kensington, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. He was born April 8, 1985, in New Kensington, to Stacy Guido. Nicholas was a 2003 graduate of Valley High School. He enjoyed hunting and listening to music. He was proud to have recently received his certification in bricklaying and masonry. Survivors include his companion, Laura A. Guido; father, Lawrence Battaglia; brother, Frank Guido; biological mother, Stacy Guido, and Kelly Miller Colony. He was preceded in death by Kathleen Battaglia; and Ashley Miller.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Dean Ward officiating.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 16, 2019