Nicholas D. Mattivi, 17, of Buffalo Township, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Nicholas was born April 22, 2002, in Pittsburgh, a son of Judy L. (Gartner) Mattivi and Michael E. Mattivi, of Buffalo Township. He was a senior at Freeport Area High School, where he was member of the lacrosse team and ski club. He was also involved in the Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science for several years in addition to being active in the Boy Scouts. Nicholas enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and computers. He also enjoyed skiing at many resorts with his family, especially skiing the jumps in the terrain parks. Nicholas was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Cabot. In addition to his parents, Nicholas is survived by his three siblings, Nathan E. Mattivi, of Colorado, and Michaela M. Mattivi and Marcy E. Mattivi, of Buffalo Township; his paternal grandparents, Edward and Mary Ann Mattivi, of St. Marys, Pa.; and maternal grandparents, David and Mary Lou Gartner, of Penn Hills. Nicholas is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins from St. Marys, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Rochester, N.Y., Boston, Mass., and Greenville, S.C.
Family and friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, in Cabot. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family asked that contribution be made in Nicholas' memory for a charitable organization of the family's choice to Michael Mattivi, 524 High St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
