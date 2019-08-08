|
|
Nicholas Pierros Krial, 92, of Aberdeen, Md., died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at home, surrounded by family. He was born Dec. 25, 1926, in Areopolis, Laconia, Greece, a son of Pierros and Penelope Krialis, the youngest of 14 children. Nicholas served honorably in the Greek Army from 1946-1949 during the Communist insurgency, and again from 1951- 1952, as part of the Greek United Nations Contingent during the Korean War. Nicholas was also an alternate distance runner on the Greek Olympic team at the Helsinki Summer Olympics in 1952. He was married to the late Karolyn Skegas, in Athens, Greece, Nov. 28, 1957. They emigrated to America and settled in Aberdeen, Md. Nicholas served as a physicist at the Aberdeen Proving Ground and Edgewood Arsenal for more than 40 years. Nicholas participated in the American nuclear testing program, principally in Nevada. Nicholas devoted himself to his family, friends and the Greek and Masonic communities. In 1978, he became a worshipful master, the highest rank in a Masonic lodge. Over the years, Nicholas served in many positions of the Baltimore Chapter of AHEPA, culminating in him being District and National AHEPAN of the Year in 2008. His favorite interest was chairing the AHEPAN scholarship fund, a fund awarding college scholarships. Karolyn preceded him in death in 2014. His brother, Nikita, survived him, as well as many nieces and nephews in the United States and in Greece.
Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. A funeral service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in the Dormition of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 12 Washington Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Everyone please meet at the church. Burial will be at Union Cemetery, Arnold.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019