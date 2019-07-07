Nicholas W. Robinson, 36, of Cheswick, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 4, 2019, at home. He was born Oct. 31, 1982, in Harrison Township, son of Gary A. and Mary Jane (Fetters) Robinson, of Natrona Heights. Nicholas lived most of his life in Natrona Heights. He was a lead benefits analyst for OPTUM RX in Schaumburg, Ill., for eight years. Nicholas was of the Catholic faith and a 2000 graduate of Highlands High School. He played soccer and baseball for Highlands and Little League baseball and enjoyed video games and playing softball. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Michael A. (Sarah) Robinson, of Tarentum and Christine (Karl) Ziegenfus, of Erin, N.Y. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews, Sophia, Kalla, Kaden and Kieran. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles and Alice (Rassau) Fetters; and paternal grandmother, Helen (Cressley) Myers.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the blessing service at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Aaron J. Kriss officiating. Burial will be private.

