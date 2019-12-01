|
|
Nick J. Petrishen, 77, of Natrona Heights, passed away at home, Friday, Nov. 29, 201, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 22, 1942, in Harrison Township to the late Nick and Mary J. (Gondak) Petrishen Sr. Nick lived most of his life in Natrona Heights. He started in family business at Power City Motors in Springdale and then onto a new family business where he was the owner/ operator and vice president of Nick Chevrolet, Tarentum for nearly 60 years. He was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights and a 1961 graduate of Springdale High School. Nick was an automobile enthusiast and enjoyed attending races at Lernerville and Daytona. Nick made frequent trips to Cocoa Beach Florida and Daytona. He supported many high school athletics financially, as well as Little League teams. Nick supported all local fire departments, police and ambulances, and many other charitable organizations. Nick always visited and gave support to anyone he knew who was ill or lost a loved one. Nick knew all his customers on a personal level and became lifelong friends with them and they were a part of his life and made him who he was. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Loretta Susan (Szymkowiak) Petrishen; his children, Michele Petrishen (Tammy Rea), of Bemus Point, N.Y., Bridgette (Thomas) Ladie, of Buffalo Township, and Nick S. (Malissa) Petrishen, of Natrona Heights; his grandchildren, Courtney J. Petrishen, Danni S. Ladie and Derek Nick Petrishen, all of Natrona Heights; great-grandchildren Jazlyn, Marquees, Nickyla "Nikki" and Uriah. Also surviving are Nick's siblings, Carol Ann Koprivnikar, of Natrona Heights, Rose Mary (Richard) Koprivnikar, of Natrona Heights, Janice (Gene) Langham, of Lower Burrell and John J. (Jami) Petrishen, Lower Burrell; sister-in-law, Michaelene Szymkowiak, of Aliquippa; nine nieces and nephews; and a lifelong family friend and caregiver, Kelly Meeder, Shaler Township. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Louis W. Koprivnikar.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights, with the Rev. John B. Lendvai officiating. Burial will take place in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Encompass Health Inpatient/Outpatient Rehabilitation, Harmarville, Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley or the local fire, EMS and ambulance services. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019