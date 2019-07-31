|
|
Nicolina Rose "Nellie" (Naccarato) Kuruc, 95, of Vandergrift, passed away peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019, in QLS-West Haven Manor. Born April 20, 1924, in Vandergrift, she was a daughter of the late Ottavio and Carmina (Porco) Naccarato. She was born and raised at the Naccarato residence on Jackson Avenue in Vandergrift and resided there her entire life until moving to West Haven Manor for the past couple of years. She was a graduate of Vandergrift High School. While living on Jackson Avenue, Nellie enjoyed cooking meals for her family, and everyone loved her homemade pepperoni rolls and Italian pizzelles. She volunteered at the Vandergrift Meals on Wheels with her brothers and sister. Nellie was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America. "Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and held so dear." In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve A. Kuruc, in 1995; and brothers, John L., William O., Vincent J., Angelo "Bobo" and Orlando Naccarato. Nellie is survived by her sons, Stephen J. (Tracy) Kuruc, of Freeport, and Michael J. (Amy) Kuruc, of Washington Township. She was "Nana" to Lauren A. Kuruc, of Charlestown, Mass., and Lindsey M. and Angelea A. Kuruc, both of Mt. Washington. She is also survived by a sister, Margaret DeLuca, of Vandergrift; sisters-in-law, Mary Naccarato, Elizabeth Fabry, Mary Kuruc, Kathleen Kuruc and Susan Couslin; brothers-in-law, Joe Kuruc and David (Dorothy) Kuruc; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Nellie's family would like to thank the staff of QLS-West Haven Manor for their thoughtfulness and care during her residency there.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Transfer prayers will begin in the funeral home at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial that will be con-celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church. Private entombment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery Mausoleum.
Contributions may be made in Nellie's memory to Vandergrift Meals on Wheels, 167 Lincoln Ave., Vandergrift, PA 15690. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 31, 2019