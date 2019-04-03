Nina T. Shellhammer Brown, 96, of Vandergrift, passed away peacefully at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Born Nov. 3, 1922, she was a daughter of the late F. Ralph and Bertha (Bittner) Shellhammer. She was a member of St. Paul's Highfield Lutheran Church in Parks Township, where she was an active member all her life. She was also a member of the Pennsylvania Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, sewing, crafts, gardening and spending time with her family. She is survived by two sons, Clarence (Marlene) Brown and Leland Brown, both of Parks Township; five grandchildren, David Brown, of Parks Township, Paula (Donnie) Weaver, of Washington Township, Lori (Brad) Johnson of Hamilton, Va., Jeff (Megan) Brown, of Pittsburgh, and Ian Vergari, of Goffstown, N.H.; six great-grandchildren, Emma and Erin Weaver, Kyra and Ken Johnson, and Courtney and Conner Brown; and three step-great-grandchildren, Joelle Pauly, Micah Pauly and Travis Pauly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, G. Kenneth Brown, in 2007; daughter-in-law, Sarah Jane Brown, in 2018; and 13 siblings.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 5, at St. Paul's Highfield Lutheran Church, 1595 Dime Road, Vandergrift, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, with her pastor, Ryan Pusch, officiating. Interment will be in Brick Church Cemetery, Burrell Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.

