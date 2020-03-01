Home

Nora J. Rapp


1934 - 2020
Nora J. Rapp, 85, of Natrona Heights, formerly of Arnold, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born June 12, 1934, in New Kensington, daughter of the late Guy and Elvera (Bruni) Provenzo. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Provenzo. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. She was a graduate of Arnold High School and at one time worked for Comstock Engineering as an executive secretary for 25 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Surviving her are four daughters, Cheryl (Marty) Cimprich, of Lower Burrell, Janice (Bill) Duncan, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Michele Rapp, of Natrona Heights, and Tonilee (Carol) Rapp, of New Kensington; five grandchildren, Brittany, Nicole, Erica, Brandi Jo and Shawnlee; and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave. New Kensington, PA 15068. Family and friends are invited at 10 a.m. Monday to a funeral Mass in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Burial will be private. Arrangements are in the care of GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th. Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
