Norene E. (Michel) Nelson, 84, of Lower Burrell, died Friday, April 12, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. She was born to the late Earl and Mildred (Rider) Michel. She was the wife of the late John A. Nelson and also was preceded in death by her brother, Edwin Michel. Norene is survived by her son, Mark (Irene) Nelson, of Lower Burrell; a daughter, Nancy (Ed) McConville, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Lauren (Ryan) Grady, of Chicago, Ill., Caryn Nelson, of Lower Burrell, Megan McConville, of Lower Burrell, and Mark McConville, of Lower Burrell; great-grandchildren, Madison and Liam Grady, of Chicago, Ill., and Oliver Nelson, of Lower Burrell; and her brother, Gordon (Nancy) Michel, of Colorado. Norene was a retired secretary of the Lower Burrell School District after 25 years of service. She was an avid reader, active resident at Concordia, and volunteered for 10 years for the Concordia Fashion Show fundraiser. She was a faithful member of Puckety Presbyterian Church and enjoyed the Bible study classes. Norene was a proud graduate of the Ken High Class of 1952 and was active with class reunions. She fully enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services and interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500.

Memorial donations may be made in Norene's honor to the Peoples Library, 3052 Wachter Ave., Lower Burrell, PA 15068.