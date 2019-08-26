|
|
Norma Alice Richardson Allman, 90, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. She was born Oct. 18, 1928, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Hughie and Alice Gingrich Richardson. Norma was a member and deacon of Grace Community Presbyterian Church, Lower Burrell, and was also a past matron of New Kensington Chapter 158, Order of the Eastern Star. She volunteered at Alle-Kiski Medical Center, Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was very proud to be one of the first involved in the baby seat program at Allegheny Valley Hospital. Survivors include her three sons, John (Debbie) Allman, of Apollo, Mark Allman, of Lower Burrell, and David (Janice) Allman, of Apollo; six grandchildren, April Zakany, Alexandra Berger, Dan Allman, Joel Allman, Dwan Allman, and Katelyn Marsh; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joyce Schroeder; and her brother, Stanley Richardson.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. The Order of the Eastern Star will hold a service at 7 p.m. Tuesday. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 26, 2019