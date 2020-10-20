1/
Norma J. Epstein
1925 - 2020
Norma was born Dec. 10, 1925, in New Kensington, and died at the age of 94 Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Irwin H. and Viola (Plyler) Epstein. Norma was preceded in death by her two sisters, Joyce (Epstein) Bogaty and Molly Epstein. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She will be remembered as a devout Catholic and a kind and caring person to her family and friends. Norma was a 1943 graduate of New Kensington High School. She worked at Alcoa in New Kensington for 31 years. After retiring, she delivered food for Meals on Wheels for 10 years. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Lower Burrell. Arrangements are being made by RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME in Lower Burrell. At her request, there will be no visitation. A Christian memorial Mass will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday in St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial will be private and will take place in Greenwood Memorial Park. The family suggests donations made in her name to St. Margaret Mary Rebuilding a House for the Church Fund, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. www.RusiewiczFH.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Memorial Mass
09:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church.
Funeral services provided by
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
7243354118
