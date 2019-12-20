|
|
Norma J. (Raymond) Ferrara, 85, of Vandergrift, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Elmcroft Senior Living of Saxonburg. Born July 21, 1934, in New Kensington, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Eleanor (Welsh) Raymond. Norma was a 1952 graduate of Vandergrift High School, and member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church. She loved going shopping at the local malls. In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her grandson, Stephen P. Shaner; and her brothers, Donald Raymond, Francis Raymond Jr. and James Raymond. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert L. "Bob" Ferrara; son, David B. (Stephanie) Ferrara, of Vandergrift; daughter, Deborah A. Little, of Erie; granddaughter, Ann C. (Tom) Fabrizio, of Erie; two great-grandchildren, Nina Strickland and Gino Fabrizio; sister, Patty Margherio, of Binghamton, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, O.S.B. as celebrant. Friends will be received prior to the Mass from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the church. Entombment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery Mausoleum, Vandergrift. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., Vandergrift.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Norma's name to the Vandergrift Public Library, 128 Washington Ave. C, Vandergrift, PA 15690. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 25, 2019