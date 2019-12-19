The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
Norma J. Johnson


1928 - 03
Norma J. Johnson Obituary
Norma Jean Petri Johnson, 91, of New Kensington, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 23, 1928, in New Kensington, daughter of the late Alfred and Mary Conti Cricks Petri. She lived in New Kensington/Arnold all her life. She was a homemaker, a manager at the Arnold Five and Dime Variety Store for 26 years and a mail carrier for Gulf Research, Harmar Township. She was a member of Mt. St. Peters Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Johnson; stepfather, Andrew Cricks; brother, William Petri; and sister, Geraldine Frazer. She is survived by her son, Richard (Carolyn) Johnson; daughter, Cynthia (Martin) Kondrick; brother, Robert (Carolyn) Petri; and sister, Gloria (Bill) Golembiewski; grandchildren, Marty (Jen) Kondrick, Bernadette (Eric) Zoric, Sarah (Erik) Pierwsza, Brenda (Chris) Aleski, Candice (Andy) Wyant, Matthew (fiancee Amanda Deluliis) Johnson and Katie Kondrick; and eight great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. immediately following visitation in the funeral home with the Rev. Sharon Waltenbaugh, officiating. Private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Norma to Allegheny Valley Association of Churches (AVAC IHN), 1913 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019
