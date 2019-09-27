Home

Robert Peters Funeral Home Inc.
1521 Freeport Road
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-7730
Norma J. Meadows


1931 - 2019
Norma J. Meadows Obituary
Norma J. (Feil) Meadows, 88, of Frazer Township, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, surrounded by her family. Norma was born Monday, Sept. 7, 1931, in Curtisville, to the late John and Marie Mayhew Feil. Norma leaves behind to cherish her memory is her husband of 72 years, James C. Meadows; seven children; many grandchildren; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; and three siblings. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son; a great-grandson; and seven siblings.
Norma's request was to keep everything simple and private. Arrangements are under the care of the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730. Services and burial were held at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, with the Rev. Carmen Butler officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to Asera Care, 300 Penn Center Blvd., Suite 602, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. For online condolences and more information, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019
