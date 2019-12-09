|
Norma J. (Brown) Rathgeb, 87, of Lower Burrell, formerly of Export, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Jan. 1, 1932, in Pennsylvania and was a daughter of the late Asa and Jennamae (Seattlemeir) Moore. Norma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a 1950 graduate of Arnold High School. Prior to retiring, she was employed by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission as a teller. Norma loved spending time with her family, sewing and watching Penguins hockey. She was a member of Lower Burrell Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Rathgeb; and siblings, Raymond "Peanuts" Mele, Kenneth Mele, Harold Mele Sr., Gloria Cunningham, Edna Wise, Harry Moore, Harold Brown and Ralph Brown Sr. Norma is survived by her loving family, daughter Deborah Clark-Benecki (Tom), of Tarentum; sons, Dennis Clark (Tracey), of Franklin Park, and Mark Clark, of Port View; brother, James Brown (Marcella), of Arizona; grandchildren, Michelle Preskar, of Lower Burrell, Bob Preskar (Charlotte), of Georgia, Melissa Pluke (Nate), of Wisconsin, Megan Ellis, of Texas, Mandy Clark, of California, and Ryan Clark (Catherine), of Iowa; great-grandchildren, Francis Rowe, Catcher Preskar, Sidney Salgado, Hudson Preskar, Sophia Preskar, Nolan Pluke and Miles Pluke; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Respecting Norma's wishes, all arrangements and entombment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC, 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Norma's memory may be made to Lower Burrell Baptist Church, 2935 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Please write "Norma Rathgeb" on the check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2019