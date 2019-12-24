|
Norma Jean Scherf, 87, of Monroeville, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. She was born Aug. 26, 1932, in New Kensington, to the late John T. and Elva Leslie Clements and was also preceded in death by two brothers, Merle T. Clements and Harold Clements. She graduated from Ken-Hi in 1950. Norma Jean, along with her husband of 66 years, H. Eugene "Gene" Scherf, was a former co-owner of Monroeville Dry Cleaners, Holiday Park Dry Cleaners and Royal Oak Dry Cleaners. She very much enjoyed traveling with her husband yearly to their Florida condo, and cooking, sewing, reading and gardening. Besides her husband, she is survived by three children, Darleen Sands, David E Scherf and Wayne E. Scherf.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, by Pastor Doug Crump. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019