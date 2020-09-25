Norma Jeanne Thompson, 92, of Lower Burrell, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. She was born Jan. 12, 1928, in Pittsburgh, to the late Charles W. and Ruth Clugston Heasley, and had lived in Lower Burrell since 1952, coming from Brackenridge. A medical transcriptionist for Pennsylvania Home Care, she had previously been a teacher's aide for Puckety Church and a dietary aide at Allegheny Valley Hospital. Norma was a member of Puckety United Presbyterian Church, the church choir and the Ladies Elks of Tarentum. She enjoyed traveling, reading, bowling and the Senior Citizens Drama Group. She is survived by her sons, Lewis C. (Linda) Thompson, Allan (Cindy) Thompson. David R. "Roy" (Carolyn) Thompson and Stephen W. Thompson; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Lewis C. Thompson; and a granddaughter, Jennifer Marie Thompson Rowsick. Private services by the Rev. Brian Kilbert will be held in Puckety Church Cemetery, Lower Burrell. Arrangements are by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, ARNOLD AND LOWER BURRELL. www.RusiewiczFH.com
