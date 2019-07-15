Norman B. Nichols, 95, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Concordia at Ridgewood Place in Plum. He was born Feb. 20, 1924, in Arnold, son of the late Thomas and Hazel Nichols. Norman was a supervisor for Duquesne Light, retiring after more than 40 years of service. He was proud to have served his country in the Army during World War II. Norman was an avid Pitt football and basketball fan, a devoted Steelers fan, and enjoyed NASCAR, baseball and golfing. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jane Nichols; a son, Bruce Nichols; a brother, Thomas Nichols; and two sisters, Arletta Pugh and Edith Goodlet. Survivors include his daughter, Sandra Bonaroti, of Oakmont, and two sons, Ronald Nichols, of Lower Burrell, and Joseph (Krista) Nichols, of Raleigh, N.C.; six grandchildren, Nicole (Gilbert) Gillman, Bradley (Jamie) Bonaroti, Bryan (Jenelle) Nichols, Brandon Nichols, Brody Nichols and Charlotte Nichols; and three great-grandchildren, Kenzie, Gabrielle and Gio.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell. Members of Lower Burrell VFW Post 92 will meet in the funeral home for a service at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

www.giglerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from July 15 to July 16, 2019