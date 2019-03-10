Norman Elwood Harding, 72, died peacefully early Tuesday afternoon, March 5, 2019, at his home in Plum Borough. Norman was born Dec. 1, 1946, in Verona to Edward and Betty Keller Harding. He married his adored wife, Kathleen Diane Black, on Aug. 17, 1972, and they shared 46 years together. She took care of him while he was sick and held his hand as he passed peacefully in their home. Norm served in the Army and was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. When he returned to the States, he worked several jobs, including in the coal mine, Pittsburgh Metals, and for many years as a proud union member at Royston Laboratories/Chase Corp. in Blawnox. Norm enjoyed spending time at his camp in Ridgway, tinkering in the basement on various projects that interested him, dinners at Eat'n Park and Mohan's with his wife, watching Pirates games, but most of all, spending time with family. He was the proud father to Lisa Kernan, of Lower Burrell, and James (Trisha) Harding, of Boardman, Ohio. He was a loving "pap pap" to seven wonderful grandchildren who adored him, including Camryn, Jacob, Kendall and Bella Kernan and Ashley, Madison and Brady Harding. In addition, he was loved by many family members including many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is survived by his oldest sister, Diane Harding Carpenter. Norm was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne and Ronald Harding, as well as his mother, Betty Harding Bartak.

Funeral services are private per Norm's wishes. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.

