Norman J. Meinert, 81, formerly of O'Hara Township, passed away peacefully at home in Clearwater, Fla., on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Eileen (Smith) and father of five children. He is survived by 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, James; and sisters, Madalene and Judith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Cecelia (Probst); brother, Michael; and sister, Sr. Sara Jean Meinert, CDP. There will be no viewing. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sharpsburg. Private interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Sharpsburg. The family suggests memorial contributions to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760 (suncoasthospice.org/online-donations/
).