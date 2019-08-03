|
Norman J. Porter, 86, of Tarentum, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born Sept. 25, 1932, in Fawn Township, to the late Roy M. and Elizabeth H. (Thompson) Porter. Norman lived most of his life in Tarentum and was a supervisor at Bell Telephone, currently Verizon, for 36 years. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Air Force. Norman was a member of Holy Martyrs Church in Tarentum, a life member of the Tarentum Jednota and member of the Brackenridge American Legion. He was also active in St. Vincent De Paul of his church. Norman graduated in 1950 from Tarentum High School and was an avid golfer. He especially enjoyed his children and grandchildren. Survivors include his son, Daniel J. Porter and Andrea Nagle, of Tarentum; and his grandsons, Dane and Damon Porter, of Tarentum. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria (Drury) Porter; and daughters, Polly McClimans and Patty Grossi.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the blessing service at 11 a.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery, Brackenridge. Military honors will be accorded by the Air Force in the funeral home.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 3, 2019