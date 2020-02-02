|
Norman V. Emmerick, 93, of Murrysville, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Concordia of Monroeville. He was born April 8, 1926, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Cyril Urban and Clare Murrin Emmerich. Prior to retirement, he was a purchasing agent for Alemite C.A. Turner. Norman was a veteran of the Army, having served during World War II. He was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville Senior Center and the Export VFW. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Emmerich. Surviving is his wife of 66 years, Esther Dailey Emmerick; three brothers, Cyril Emmerich, of Pittsburgh, Regis Emmerich, of North Carolina, and Joseph Emmerich, of Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville, with a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Verona.