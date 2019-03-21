O'Norina "Nora" Valco Lamanna, 95, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, March 19, 2019, surrounded by her daughters. Nora was born Tuesday, April 24, 1923, in her grandparents' home in the small village known as Turin, now called Canal Road, about two miles south of Apollo. For most of her life, Nora was a resident of Apollo and North Apollo. She was a 1941 graduate of Apollo Area High School. After graduation, she worked as a clerk at Rubin's Department Store in Apollo and Cesvarios in Apollo before going to Washington, D.C. She lived in Washington, D.C. from 1942 to 1945. While in Washington, D.C., she worked for the casualty branch of the War Department. After moving back to the Apollo area, Nora married Joseph Lamanna April 19, 1947. Nora worked for Thorofare Supermarkets in North Apollo and Leechburg for about 25 years, and also at Foodland in North Apollo. Nora was a lifelong member of Apollo United Presbyterian Church. She served on Session, as a deacon and elder. She also served on the Worship and Music Committee and for many years helped with the craft ladies. Nora enjoyed golfing, bowling, dancing, playing cards and gardening. She also enjoyed listening to gospel music and polkas. She was an excellent Italian cook and baker. Her family will miss all of the delicious Christmas cookies and Easter delights that had become a family tradition. She leaves behind those who love her and will miss her very much. Her family is thankful to God for the wonderful memories she provided and her long, healthy life. She is survived by her daughters, Candace (Larry) Graham, of Apollo, and Jacqueline (Daniel) Cali, of Oklahoma Borough; her grandsons, Jacob Graham, of Blairsville, Eric Graham, of Asheville, N.C., Daniel (Sara) Cali, of Bridgeville, Pa., and Jonathan Cali, of Oklahoma Borough; her great-grandson, Frankie Cali; and many loved nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Joseph Lamanna (1994); her parents, Victor Valco (1995) and Candida Valco (1998); and her brother, Charles Valco (1999).

Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. Additional viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Apollo United Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Lea Austin officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Apollo United Presbyterian Church, Abiding Memorial, 401 First St., Apollo, PA 15613.