Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Swackhammer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive J. Swackhammer


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olive J. Swackhammer Obituary
Olive Jane "Ollie" Swackhammer passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. She was born May 7, 1938, to James and Viola Patterson in Pittsburgh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Swackhammer; brothers, Donald, John, Edward and Thomas; and sisters, Dorothy Mesko and Irene Lewis. She was the loving mother of Daniel Jr. (Barbara), Randy (Lydia), Jeffrey (Dawn), Tammy Harkovich, Keith (Debbie) Swackhammer and Tracey (John) Diroll. She was an endearing grandmother to Steven Swackhammer, JP Diroll, Jeffrey Swackhammer, Randy Swackhammer, Michelle Mandery, Timothy Swackhammer, Eric Bittner, Matthew Swackhammer, Samantha Duran, Sarah Harkovich, Hailey McLindon, Austin Diroll, and Keith and Addison Swackhammer. She is survived by 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, James Patterson; nieces and nephews; and her beloved Sweet Pea. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olive's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -