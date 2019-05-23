The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Onorina Rich Evich, 98, originally of New Kensington, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Harmar Village Care Center, Cheswick. She was born Aug. 28, 1920, in Curtisville, and was a daughter of the late Ercole and Assunta Bonanni Mancini. She was the owner and operator of Onorina Beauty Shop in New Kensington for more than 40 years. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church and the Addolorata Society. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Patsy Rich; second husband, Charles Evich; brother, Mario Mancini; sister, Adella Riccuito; and aunt, Julia Matergia Inteso. She is survived by two sons, David Rich and Allen (Beth) Rich; and four grandchildren, Nathan, Eric, Kathryn and Andrew Rich.
Family and friends will be received from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Mt. St. Peter Church, New Kensington, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Arnold. Arrangements are entrusted to JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Onorina to Mt. St. Peter Church.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 23, 2019
