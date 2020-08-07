Orlando "Lundo" Yaconis, 92, of Russellton, West Deer Township, passed away Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020, after several months of declining health, peacefully surrounded by his loving family in his home. Lundo was born Nov. 15, 1927, in Woodside, to the late Carmelo and Maria (Tipi) Yaconis. One of seven children, he grew up fast and didn't have the opportunity to complete his high school years. He started working at the age of 16 in the coal mines of Western Pennsylvania. At the age of 18, he enlisted in the Marines and served his country honorably from 1945 to 1947. Always admired for his amazing work ethic, he was always someone you wanted on your side, as he was the hardest-working person in the room and the most dependable. It was that work ethic that pushed him to work two and three jobs while raising his family of four sons. In addition, while doing all that, he found time to get his GED and raise himself up to be the plant supervisor for Republic Steel's operations, retiring after 36 years. Then, he continued to work for Bon Tool for another 13 years. He considered himself a "skilled" card player and got countless hours of enjoyment out of his spirited card games over the years with family and friends. He was also an avid Scrabble player and was competitive well past his 90th birthday. His religion played a big part in his life and you could always see him on Sunday at morning Mass. He was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Russellton his entire adult life, Lundo raised four boys and turned them into fine men, Frank (Candy), of Cape Creek, Ariz., Orlando (Cheryl), of Parkersburg, W.Va., Richard (Patty), of Chicago, Ill., and Mark (Tracy), of Russellton. He had a hand in raising seven wonderful grandchildren, Melissa, Matthew, Brandon, Andrew, Keristen, Sam and Jake. He was also blessed to meet three great-grandchildren, Kyla, Callie and Juliana; and his one surviving brother, James (Cathy) Yaconis, of West Deer. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Gloria; his parents; sister, Filomena (Minnie); and his brothers, Frank, Nick John, Michael and Carmelo. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service and party to honor and celebrate his life will be held at a future date. He will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
