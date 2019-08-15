|
Oscar S. "Pudgy" Doutt Jr. passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 27, 1937, in Arnold, to the late Oscar S. Doutt Sr. and Wanda Doutt. Surviving are his children, a daughter, Leslie (Mark) Santucci, of Arnold; two sons, Mark (Susan) Doutt, of Lower Burrell, and Eric (Karen) Doutt, of Arnold; eight grandchildren, Danielle Santucci (fiance Jeff Ueng), Mark (Bernadette) Santucci Jr., Steven Santucci (fiancee Jessica Damiano), Devin Doutt (fiancee Jessa Reimer), MacKenzie Doutt, Alyssa Sharick, Eric Doutt Jr. and Emma Doutt; and five great-grandchildren, Sicilia Santucci, Bruno Santucci, Aleksander Sharick, Anson Sharick and Luna Doutt. Also surviving are a sister, Mary (Gary) Johnson, of Philadelphia; and a brother, Joseph (Georgeann) Doutt, of Lower Burrell; as well as many other cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Marie Doutt; a son, Oscar "Scott" Doutt; a sister, Sandra Remo; and a brother, Damon Doutt. Oscar was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. After 35 years of employment with Braeburn Alloy Steel, he retired and went on to serve as city clerk of Arnold for 22 years until his retirement in 2011. He was also a life member of the Citizen's Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 of Arnold. Oscar was the essence of what a father represents. He was a devoted father and grandfather and will be deeply missed by all his family. A special thank you from Oscar's family to Care at Home and their wonderful caregivers and Heritage Hospice for their loving care and support during his illness.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF ARNOLD FUNERAL HOME, 1400 Fifth Ave. at 14th Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Church. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery Mausoleum. Citizen's Volunteer Fire Company will conduct services at 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019