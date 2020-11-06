Owen R. "Ody" Covey, 58, of Springdale Township, passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. He was born Aug. 31, 1962, to his parents, the late Owen and Dolores Scopel Covey Jr. He graduated from Springdale High School in 1980 and has been a lifelong resident of the community. Ody worked as a road foreman for Strongstown B&K Enterprises Inc. and was a member of The Laborers International Union of North America Local No. 1058. Surviving him are sisters, Denise (Mark) Drucker, of California, and Elaine (Michael) DIGIrolamo, of Arizona; nephew,Steven DIGIrolamo, of New Alexandria; and beloved canine, Zeus. Services and interment were private for his family. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later time. Arrangements are supervised by the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOMES INC., 801/1607 Pittsburgh St. www.jarviefuneralhome.com
