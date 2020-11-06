1/
Owen R. Covey
1962 - 2020
Owen R. "Ody" Covey, 58, of Springdale Township, passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. He was born Aug. 31, 1962, to his parents, the late Owen and Dolores Scopel Covey Jr. He graduated from Springdale High School in 1980 and has been a lifelong resident of the community. Ody worked as a road foreman for Strongstown B&K Enterprises Inc. and was a member of The Laborers International Union of North America Local No. 1058. Surviving him are sisters, Denise (Mark) Drucker, of California, and Elaine (Michael) DIGIrolamo, of Arizona; nephew,Steven DIGIrolamo, of New Alexandria; and beloved canine, Zeus. Services and interment were private for his family. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later time. Arrangements are supervised by the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOMES INC., 801/1607 Pittsburgh St. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
