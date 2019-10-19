Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paisley Klingensmith/Cline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paisley L. Klingensmith/Cline


2014 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paisley L. Klingensmith/Cline Obituary
Paisley Lynn Klingensmith/Cline, 5, of Shelocta, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Children's Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born Sept. 7, 2014, in Indiana, Pa., she was a daughter of Adam J. Cline and Laura (Klingensmith) Cline, of Shelocta. Paisley was one of a kind. She made friends no matter where she was, and enjoyed the beach and swimming. Paisley loved animals, and through her involvement with the 4H Youth Program of Westmoreland County, was able to show cows at both the Derry Agricultural Fair and the Indiana Fair. She was even learning recently how to use a lasso. Paisley was a huge fan of mermaids, and the show Paw Patrol. Princess Paisley was the best big sister to her Sofia. Paisley was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Elizabeth Grajczar, Helen Shaner, and Dean and Evelyn Cline. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Sofia Elizabeth Sue Cline; paternal grandparents, Curt and Linda Stivason, of Kiski Township; maternal grandparents, John and Terri Coleman, of Iselin; great-grandparents, Robert Grajczar, of Leechburg, Samuel (Wilda) Pierce, of Apollo, and Harry (Pauline) Coleman, of Iselin; godmother, Lexie Coleman; uncle and godfather, Michael Stivason, of Kiski Township; twin uncles, Justin and Jonathon Coleman, of Iselin; and an aunt, Karson Klingensmith, of Lower Burrell.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, and also from 10 a.m. until the blessing service at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, with Father Matthew J. Morelli officiating. Private burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Spring Church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Paisley's memory to the Small World Day Care, 715 PA Route 56, Apollo, PA 15613, the 4H Youth Program of Westmoreland County, 214 Greensburg-Donohoe Station Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, or to the Indiana County 4H, 827 Water St., Indiana, PA 15701. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paisley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now