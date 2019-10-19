|
|
Paisley Lynn Klingensmith/Cline, 5, of Shelocta, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Children's Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born Sept. 7, 2014, in Indiana, Pa., she was a daughter of Adam J. Cline and Laura (Klingensmith) Cline, of Shelocta. Paisley was one of a kind. She made friends no matter where she was, and enjoyed the beach and swimming. Paisley loved animals, and through her involvement with the 4H Youth Program of Westmoreland County, was able to show cows at both the Derry Agricultural Fair and the Indiana Fair. She was even learning recently how to use a lasso. Paisley was a huge fan of mermaids, and the show Paw Patrol. Princess Paisley was the best big sister to her Sofia. Paisley was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Elizabeth Grajczar, Helen Shaner, and Dean and Evelyn Cline. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Sofia Elizabeth Sue Cline; paternal grandparents, Curt and Linda Stivason, of Kiski Township; maternal grandparents, John and Terri Coleman, of Iselin; great-grandparents, Robert Grajczar, of Leechburg, Samuel (Wilda) Pierce, of Apollo, and Harry (Pauline) Coleman, of Iselin; godmother, Lexie Coleman; uncle and godfather, Michael Stivason, of Kiski Township; twin uncles, Justin and Jonathon Coleman, of Iselin; and an aunt, Karson Klingensmith, of Lower Burrell.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, and also from 10 a.m. until the blessing service at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, with Father Matthew J. Morelli officiating. Private burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Spring Church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Paisley's memory to the Small World Day Care, 715 PA Route 56, Apollo, PA 15613, the 4H Youth Program of Westmoreland County, 214 Greensburg-Donohoe Station Road, Greensburg, PA 15601, or to the Indiana County 4H, 827 Water St., Indiana, PA 15701. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019