Pamela Jean (Aller) Mozzy, 59, of Arnold, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Midland, Pa. Pamela was born in Natrona Heights and lived in the Valley area most of her life. She attended Highlands School District. She enjoyed cooking, crafting, camping, and talking on phone with her friends and family. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Beverly Jean (Lang) Aller and Jess Raymond Aller. Pamela is survived by her children, Eric Lee (fiancee, Juanita) Snyder, and Dawn Marie (Jason) Hritz; a brother, Jeffrey (Jayne) Aller; three grandsons, Eric Jr., Tyler, and Greyson; and various aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. No services are planned.



