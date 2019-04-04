Pamela J. Nemet, 72, of Allegheny Township, died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville, surrounded by her family. She was born July 9, 1946, in New Kensington, to the late Edward M. and Mary E. Heyer Nee, and had been a lifelong resident of the local area. Pam was a graduate of Arnold High School, Class of '64, Slippery Rock University and Penn State University. She taught in the New Kensington-Arnold School District first and second grades. With two other teachers, she developed the first Title I Reading Program and taught as a reading specialist. She taught in the New Kensington-Arnold Adult Basic Education Program as an English as a Second Language instructor. She was the founder, owner and administrator of the Bide-A-Wee Developmental Day Care Center and served hundreds of parents and children. At 57, she went back to graduate school and became certified as an English as a Second Language program specialist. She was then employed by the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit serving Kiski Area, New Ken-Arnold and Burrell School Districts. Pam was community and service-minded and had served in many capacities during her life, including chairperson of the Alle-Kiski Area Hope Center, New Kensington Chambers of Commerce Education Committee as well as many others. Pam was also a lifelong member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Her mantra for living life, "One step at a time," will be remembered by all who knew her. She is survived by her two sons, E.J. (Courtney) Nemet, of Aurora, Ohio, and Cullan (Jenna) Nemet, of Apollo; four grandchildren, Brody, Zach, Benjy and Lily Nemet; two brothers, Edward M. "Mickey" Nee, of Cabot, and Patrick (Loretta) Nee, of Arnold; and two sisters, Sarah (Jack) Derlink, of Lower Burrell, and Nancy (Thomas) Pokusa, of Georgia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary E. "Sissy" Bollinger.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by Christian Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church.

The family suggests donations be made in her name to or Project SEED New Kensington.