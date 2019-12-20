|
|
Pandora "Pammy" Harvey Crutcher, 67, of Springdale, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian. She was born Sept. 7, 1952, in New Kensington, to the late Charles M. Harvey Sr., and Audrey A. Babbs Ballard Harvey, and was a 1970 graduate of Valley High School. Pandora was employed by Family Services of Western PA as a residential service aide until her retirement. She was a member of IBPOE of the World (Elks) Valley Lodge 294. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Tonya Crutcher, Robert "Sledge" Crutcher and Madison C. Harvey; grandchildren, Maddox and Melody Harvey; brothers, Anthony (Joanne) Ballard, Charles M. (Linda) Harvey Jr. and Richard E. (Evette) Harvey; sister-in-law, Joyce Ballard; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Raymond "Buddy" Ballard, James "Smuffy" Ballard and Robert E. "Oscar" Ballard; and four sisters, Ruth Jackson, Lillian A. "Annie" Butler, Gloria J. Wade and Judith Y. Martin.
Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until services at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Pandora's brother, the Rev. Charles M. Harvey Jr., will officiate.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019