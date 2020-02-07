|
Pasquale E. "Patsy" Magliocco, 94, of Cheswick, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. He was born June 18, 1925, in Arnold, to his late parents, Peter and Theresa Spina Magliocco, and has been a lifelong active resident of our community. After high school, he served his country in the Army Air Force during World War II. After his discharge, he worked for R.I. Lampus for 67 years as an office manager and later a consultant. Patsy was a lifetime member of Springdale Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Springdale Rotary Club and Businessmen's Associations, Knights of Columbus 5th Degree and Our Lady of Victory Church in Harwick as a longtime usher. He enjoyed watching Pittsburgh sports teams, working crossword puzzles, but most of all, he relished his family and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Patsy was a perfect example of a gentleman, a gentle man with a kind and loving heart. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Theresa (Frank) Muto, of Cheswick; brothers, Anthony Magliocco, of California, and Hugo (Maurine) Magliocco, of Illinois; grandsons, Frank (Tessa Wiedl) Muto and Patrick (Alyssa) Muto; granddaughter, Liza (Eric) Linn; and five great-grandchildren, who were the light of his life, Alexander, Everett and Gabriel Muto and Francesca and Will Linn. Besides his parents, Patsy was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Mangone Magliocco, and one brother, William. His family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Our Lady of Victory Church, in Harwick. Vet's service will be at 7 p.m. Sunday. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to The Springdale in Patsy's name, 1151 Pittsburgh St., Springdale, PA 15144. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.