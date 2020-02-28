|
Patricia Ann (Mulvihill Zepp) Feeney passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. She was born June 15, 1935, in Pittsburgh, to John and Margaret Mulvihill. She attended Carrick High School and University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing, proudly graduating in 1961. She was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Feeney; her parents; and sister, Jane Dombi (William). She is survived by her beloved children, Valerie Ryan (Paul), Erin Feeney (Bryan), Megan King (Justin) and Kelly James (Blake); and her four grandchildren, William and Kathryn King and Haley and Ryan James. Pat was a proud registered nurse for more than 50 years, working in many environments, including the University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing, Georgetown University Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital (Washington, DC), the State of Pennsylvania, the State of Florida, and Vitas Hospice. Her knowledge and expertise was admired by her colleagues over the years, bringing Pat a tremendous amount of joy and pride. She will be remembered for her sharp wit, sense of humor and kindness, love of politics and willingness to help others. In parallel with her lifelong beliefs of dignity for end of life patient care, Pat was lovingly cared for by colleagues at Vitas Hospice. The family will be forever grateful for the expert care and grace that was provided to our Mom during her final moments. Please join us for a celebration of Pat's life, either from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Tiffany Gardens Clubhouse, 1630 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach, FL 33062, or from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Cefalo's, 428 Washington Ave., Carnegie, PA 15106. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing.