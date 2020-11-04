Patricia Ann Lingenfelter Godfrey, 81, of Parks Township, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 26, 1938, in New Kensington, to the late Robert Z. and Mildred Hoenshell Lingenfelter. Patricia was a 1956 graduate of Ken High. She was employed for Alcoa and Valley Votech and later for Penn Plum Family Medicine. Patricia ran the library in Mahoning Towers, was an avid reader and sang in the church choir. She was always helping others. She is a current member of the FUMC of Punxsutawney and a previous member of the FUMC of New Kensington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Marvin Godfrey; and brother, Donald Lingenfelter. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Tricia Ann (Michael Shoemaker) Lawther; grandson, Dillon Lawther; granddaughter, Tori Lawther; and great-grandson, Lenux. As per Patricia's wishes, services and burial were private in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store