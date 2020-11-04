1/1
Patricia A. Godfrey
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Lingenfelter Godfrey, 81, of Parks Township, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 26, 1938, in New Kensington, to the late Robert Z. and Mildred Hoenshell Lingenfelter. Patricia was a 1956 graduate of Ken High. She was employed for Alcoa and Valley Votech and later for Penn Plum Family Medicine. Patricia ran the library in Mahoning Towers, was an avid reader and sang in the church choir. She was always helping others. She is a current member of the FUMC of Punxsutawney and a previous member of the FUMC of New Kensington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Marvin Godfrey; and brother, Donald Lingenfelter. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Tricia Ann (Michael Shoemaker) Lawther; grandson, Dillon Lawther; granddaughter, Tori Lawther; and great-grandson, Lenux. As per Patricia's wishes, services and burial were private in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved