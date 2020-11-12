Everyone in heaven will be gaining a good 10 pounds over the next week. Heaven's newest resident, Pat Hauber, arrived Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. She was greeted at the pearly gates by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Behind Jesus was her husband, Andy, and a bunch of dogs. The gospel of John in chapter 14 Jesus tells us that in My Father's house are many mansions, if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you. They finished up construction on her mansion tonight. I imagine that mansion has a fully equipped kitchen if my dad had anything to say about it. He loved my mom's cooking. Especially her apple pies, roasted dog, red meat. Once when leaving a pretty fancy Italian restaurant dad mentioned to the hostess "hey Pat, you should give them your recipe for sauce." Her cookies were famous. Everyone who knew mom in younger days knew she loved to bake cookies. She would send chocolate chip cookies to one of dad's Army friends while he was overseas. That man would get so excited when he would get a box of mom's cookies. By the time they arrived, they were a bunch of cookie crumbs, but that didn't stop the Army guys from gathering around the box and grabbing the biggest crumbs they could reach. The cookie chromosome has been passed on to her daughter, Andrea, and niece, Linsey. Pat was involved in Girl Scouts for numerous years. I can't say she was a great fire starter, camper or cookie seller. But, I can tell you she took the Girl Scout motto "be Prepared" very serious. She would never be caught without toilet paper in the trunk of her car. As much as mom loved good food, she loved people more. The months trapped in the nursing home due to this virus played a huge role in her health. My favorite last really fun memory of mom was the day we transported her home from the hospital by way of Ichiban, Wal Mart, a hair salon and Bob's Garage. She didn't even know why we were laughing so hard, but she laughed all the same. Surviving her are her daughters, Pamela (Joe) Hauber, of Cheswick, Andrea (Lou) Borrelli, of Glassport, and Donna (Don) Leone, of Plum; five grandchildren, Rachel (Matt) Blacksmith, Steven Leone, Lou and Lina Borrelli and Andrew DeNome; and two brothers, George (Sally) Mullins and Malcolm (Donna) "Moon" Mullins. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Andrew J. Hauber, and one brother, Ralph. Friends are invited from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., where services will commence at 11 a.m. Friday by her Pastor, and burial to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery. www.jarviefuneralhome.com
