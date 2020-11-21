Patricia A. (DiGiosio) Helgert, 86, formerly of Natrona Heights, went to be with the Lord Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at the Cheswick Rehab and Wellness Center, Cheswick. Pat was born Monday, Aug. 13, 1934, in Pittsburgh, to the late Samuel and Mary Caliguri DiGiosio. She enjoyed being around her family, watching Pittsburgh sports and reading. Pat is survived by her children, Daniel Helgert, of Natrona Heights, and Scott (Amy) Helgert, of Tarentum; and three grandchildren, Michael, Rhiannon and Seth Helgert. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold L. Helgert (July 30, 2001); her daughter, Terri Marmo; and two brothers, Harry and Vince Conti. A private family service will be held at Mt. Airy Cemetery, with the Rev. John Lendvai officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730. For more information, please visit www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com
. Memorial contributions can be made to Children's Hospital, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224.