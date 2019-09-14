|
|
Patricia Ann Kariotis, 65, of Lower Burrell, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh. She was born June 14, 1954, in New Kensington to the late Pete and Mary Louise Rutka Lobur, and was a lifelong resident of Lower Burrell. Mrs. Kariotis worked as a hostess and waitress for Arthur's Restaurant in Lower Burrell for over 30 years and had also worked as an assistant manager and financial assistant. She was a member of the Lower Burrell VFW Women's Auxiliary and was a cheerleading sponsor from 1979 to 1983. Patty enjoyed watching her grandchildren play soccer. She was an avid sports fan, especially of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates. She loved caring for others and her Yorkies. She was also a fantastic cook and baker. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Bob Kariotis; three sons, Andrew (Danielle) Kariotis, Anthony (Daniel Barrett) Kariotis, and Pete Kariotis; grandchildren, Brittany Woodcock, and Nicholas, Connor, Miley, and Leila Kariotis; and two sisters, Karen (Andrew) Kovalchick and Dr. Connie Lobur.
Friends will be received Sunday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd. at Alder Street, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday by Pastor Jerrold Pawloski. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made in her name to: The Mario Lemieux Foundation, www.mariolemieux.org. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019