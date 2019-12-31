Home

Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Patricia A. Robertson


Patricia Ann Robertson, 79, formerly of Springdale, passed away at home in Natrona on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. She was born July 1, 1940, in Pittsburgh to the late Regis and Rita (Braunder) O'Connor. Patricia lived the past 25 years in Springdale where she was a homemaker, and she was a nurse's aide in Pittsburgh for a number of years. She was of the Christian faith and a member of Daughters of the American Revolution, Pittsburgh Chapter. Patricia graduated in 1958 from South Hills High School and was very active in church affairs. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her son, Louis I. Robertson; grandchildren, Michael T. Shook, William and Isabelle Reiland and Brittany Brooks; siblings, Donald (Juanita) O'Connor, Judy (Ken) Currie, Roberta O'Connor, Grace Caracci and Donna O'Connor; and a son-in-law, George G. Shook. Besides parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Robertson, and daughters, Patricia Hungerford and Theresa Shook.
All services for Patricia will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019
