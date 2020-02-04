|
Patricia A. Stapf, 79, of Manor, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. She was born Jan. 6, 1941, in Braddock, was a daughter of the late Edwin and Sarah (Bytheway) Tatters, and was also preceded in death by her husband, John W. Stapf. She was a member of New Stanton Assembly of God Church. She is survived by her children, Patricia (Edward) Kushner, of Irwin, Yvonne Brickley, of Manor, and Walter (Teresa) Stapf, of North Huntingdon; her grandchildren, Ralph Hensell, Rachel (Dave) Ekberg, Michael (Chisato) Hensell, John A. (Corrine) Stapf, Victoria Stapf and Stephanie Stapf; her great-grandchildren, Ethan, Bryce, Kartar, Nikole, Peighton, Matthew, Zakk, Lucas and Penelope; and a sister, Dorothy Waite, of Mt. Pleasant. Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Ron Ingelido officiating. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the at . For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.