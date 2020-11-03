1/1
Patricia A. West
1941 - 2020
Patricia A. West, 79, of Leechburg, formerly of Apollo, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Sept. 7, 1941, the daughter of the late Stanley and Geraldine "Sis" Dillinger. Pat had been employed by the National Bank of the Commonwealth, Shop 'n Save, and she retired from the Apollo Trust Co. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and friends. She enjoyed family get-togethers, playing board games and cards, times that were always filled with lots of laughter. She had a smile and a kind word for everyone, friend or stranger. She enjoyed crafts, especially making handmade cards, reading and baking; her specialty was making cakes for family and friends for all of their special occasions. She was a very involved member of Leechburg First United Methodist Church. She was a current member of the Leechburg-Gilpin Lions Club and a former member of Eastern Star. She also volunteered with the Pennsylvania Special Olympics. Prior to covid-19, she enjoyed monthly luncheons with her Apollo High classmates. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Vickie) West, of Gaffney, S.C.; two daughters, Jamie (Edward) Knispel and Jennifer (Michael) Cominos, both of Leechburg; four grandchildren, Amanda (Brent) Mennitto, Jordan Cominos, Julia Cominos and Amy Edge; and two great-grandchildren, Bowen Mennitto and Abbie Brooks. Additionally, she is survived by her sister-in-law, Karen Bittinger; brother-in-law, Richard (Ann) West; numerous nephews and nieces; and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert P. West. Due to covid-19 restrictions, there will be no public visitation, and all services will be private. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Pat's memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
