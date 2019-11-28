|
Patricia Berardone, 87, of New Kensington, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Westminster Place, Oakmont. She was born Nov. 28, 1931, in New Kensington, daughter of the late John P. and Irene (Schantz) Werner. She was the wife of Angelo R. Berardone, of 66 years, of New Kensington. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Werner. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. She worked as a nurse at Citizens General Hospital for 15 years and at Allegheny Valley Hospital in the operating room for 25 years. She enjoyed bowling, card club, trips to Atlantic City and cooking for her family on Sundays. She especially loved her family and her grandchildren. Survivors include two sons, Vincent (Carol) Berardone, of New Kensington, and Dino Berardone, of Pittsburgh; three daughters, Sylvia Berardone, of Tarentum, Annette (Jim) Meyers, of Lower Burrell, and Gina (David) Sarniak, of Lower Burrell; three grandchildren, Jessica Berardone, Jimmy Meyers and Morgan Sarniak; and one great-grandchild, Keadon Johnson. Also surviving is a brother, John (Donna) Werner, of Baton Rouge, La., and a sister, Brenda Reifschneider, of New Kensington.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC. 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci owner/supervisor. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Family and friends please meet at the church. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 28, 2019