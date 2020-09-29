Patricia D. "Patty" Dill, 71, of Young Township, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Born March 25, 1949, in Parks Township, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth C. and Audrey V. (Rishel) Dill. Patty was a Kiski Area High School graduate, and received a degree in secretarial services from Robert Morris University. She lived in Young Township for the last 44 years, and worked as a secretary for the Indiana County Probationary Department, retiring in 2014. She was a member of the West Lebanon Church of God, and was very involved in the church as a member of church council, the board at the church and as a greeter. Patty was also a member of the Silver Sneakers Club at the Indiana YMCA, and loved going to the Y three days a week. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and needlepoint, and liked going to craft shows. In addition to her parents, Patty was preceded in death by her siblings, Terry, Doug and Sandy Dill. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca L. "Becky" (Justin) (Smith) Hilty, of Gilpin Township; son, Michael A. (Leslie) Smith, of Laceyville, Pa.; grandchildren, Christopher and Austin Stewart, of Vandergrift, and Ethan Smith, of Laceyville; as well as several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View. Ave., Apollo. Due to state mandates regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time, and please wear masks and respect social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered in Patty's name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
