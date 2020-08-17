1/1
Patricia D. Francart
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Pat" Diane McGivern Francart, 85, of Allegheny Township, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Rosebrook Assisted Living, Sarver. She was born Jan. 4, 1935, daughter of the late Paul and Frances (Stroka) McGivern. Growing up in the New Kensington area and due to her love of dancing, she met her husband of 64 years. Mom was a 1952 graduate of Ken Hi and worked various jobs in the New Kensington area, including the ice cream girl at Eazer's Restaurant, Zinamon's Jewelers and the Local Loan Finance Company. She was known for her sense of style, her ability to make any man look good on the dance floor, and the girl who loved to wear purple, which she continued to do till the end. Building a home in Allegheny Township and raising her family, Mom worked at Hessom's Restaurant, and her interest in history and politics led her to being a Democrat Committee chairman and also an auditor. She was a member of the Allegheny Township Community Club, and loved to go to garage sales and baking. Her sense of finance aided in many fundraisers in the Allegheny Township community, including Little League, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. She is survived by son, Mark (Teresa) Francart, of Mt. Jewett, Pa.; and daughter, Renee (David) Patz, of Allegheny Township; granddaughter, Jennifer (Ryan) Eshbaugh Goehring; and great-granddaughter. Kensi Goehring. of Allegheny Township; stepgrandchildren, Leslee (Jim) Richards and Rich (Nichole) Mann, of New York; and stepgreat-grandchildren, Emmalee, Archer, Kevin, Nicolas and Caleb, all of New York. Also surviving are her sisters-in-law, Nora (Buss) Davis, of Mt. Jewett, and Martha Jane (John) Ivy, of Allegheny Township; nephews, Millard (Rita) Davis, William (Cindy) Francart, Calvin (Jennifer) Francart, Ted Davis, and Tim (Donna) Dudenhoefer; and nieces, Karen(Dudenhoefer) Golab , Susan(Dudenhoefer) Maksym and Lisa Dudenhoefer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Elaine Dudenhoefer; and husband and dance partner, Dennis Francart, in 2018. We would like to give a special thank you to all the staff at Rosebrook and the members of Monarch Hospice Care. Mom learned to call Rosebrook home and the girls became family to her. We thank each and every one who held her hand at a time in history that we the family could not be there due to covid-19. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526 where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Visit dusterfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Service
10:00 AM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duster Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved